L train construction slowdown in NYC begins Friday night

NEW YORK (WABC) -- There's a commuter alert this weekend. Service slowdowns will kick off later Friday for riders of the L train.
The service changes are expected to cause a mess for people traveling between Brooklyn and Manhattan.
The service changes begin at 8 p.m. Friday.
L-trains that run typically every five-to-six minutes will only run every 20 minutes.
The changes that begin Friday night will happen every weekend and weekday night.
Extensive repair work will then begin on the aged and Superstorm Sandy damaged East River Tunnel.
To help with the slowdown, the MTA is working on getting cars off of 14th Street during an 18-month period; allowing only buses, trucks, emergency vehicles and only cars headed to parking decks and making drop-offs.
That's a move commuters aren't sure about.
Jamie O'Connor, Commuter, says, "I do take the 14th Street bus a lot so as a bus rider, yay I'm happy, but someone who drives in the city, oh they won't be happy about that," said Jamie O'Connor, a commuter.
"It's going to be constant noise, constant honking and the streets were made in the 1830s and 40s, it's going to be totally jammed up," said Michael Friedman, a resident.
It's all about perspective: This is when the L train shutdown was set to begin, before the governor scrapped that plan earlier this year.
Now commuters just have cope with this slowdown.
