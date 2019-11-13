Traffic

Lawmakers hear list of complaints as they probe NJ Transit woes

HOBOKEN, New Jersey -- New Jersey lawmakers are getting an earful as they kick off a probe into the state's troubled transit system.

They're holding a public hearing Wednesday at Hoboken Terminal, site of a New Jersey Transit train crashed in 2016 that killed one person and injured more than 100 others.

Rail commuters have been plagued by train delays and cancellations in recent years as NJ Transit struggles with an engineer shortage and having to install a federally mandated emergency braking system.

Among the criticism lawmakers heard Wednesday was that NJ Transit's board is one-third staffed a year after legislation mandated a 13-member board.

State Senate President Steve Sweeney noted NJ Transit still doesn't have a dedicated source of funding and said he plans to have a proposal by February's budget address.

----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
traffichobokenhudson countynew jersey transitcommuting
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Investigation underway after newborn found in wooded area: Cops
Search underway in connection to missing 25-year-old NJ woman
Impeachment hearing witness says Trump pushed for Biden probe
Beloved NJ high school coach retires after 50 years
Where to watch 'Wheel of Fortune' on Wednesday
NY bishop who investigated sex abuse accused of sex abuse
Mom of slain teen 'Junior' pushes for panic buttons in bodegas
Show More
6 dogs left outside in freezing temps rescued on Long Island
Venice, Italy flooded by highest tide in 50 years
Employees accused of abusing disabled adults in their care
Video: Robber sends woman crashing down escalator at mall
Man enters 8 occupied homes on Long Island: Police
More TOP STORIES News