Lawmakers hear list of complaints as they probe NJ Transit woes

HOBOKEN, New Jersey -- New Jersey lawmakers are getting an earful as they kick off a probe into the state's troubled transit system.They're holding a public hearing Wednesday at Hoboken Terminal, site of a New Jersey Transit train crashed in 2016 that killed one person and injured more than 100 others.Rail commuters have been plagued by train delays and cancellations in recent years as NJ Transit struggles with an engineer shortage and having to install a federally mandated emergency braking system.Among the criticism lawmakers heard Wednesday was that NJ Transit's board is one-third staffed a year after legislation mandated a 13-member board.State Senate President Steve Sweeney noted NJ Transit still doesn't have a dedicated source of funding and said he plans to have a proposal by February's budget address.