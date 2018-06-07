TRAFFIC

NY Senate OKs bill that would fix spelling in name of Verrazano Bridge

The bridge has been using the wrong spelling for decades.

NEW YORK --
The New York state Senate has unanimously passed a bill that would correct the spelling of a bridge that has been wrong for over 50 years.

New York City's Verrazano-Narrows Bridge is spelled with one "Z." It should have two "Z's" for Italian explorer Giovanni da Verrazzano, who discovered New York Harbor in 1524.

The Staten Island Advance reports a Senate bill aimed at fixing the spelling passed 61-0 on Wednesday.
The bill has been sent to the Assembly, where it must pass a vote before heading to Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo for consideration.

A previous bill stalled in the Assembly earlier this year.

A statue of Verrazzano in lower Manhattan includes the two "Z's," as does a bridge over Rhode Island's Narragansett Bay.

(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
