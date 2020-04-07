Traffic

Less traffic means speeding is on the rise in NYC

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- With fewer cars on the roads in New York City, speeding is on the rise.

New data from speed cameras show there were more than 180,000 speeding drivers on weekdays between March 5 and March 24.

That's a more than 12% increase compared to a similar period in January.

Reports say the amount of traffic has dropped 35 to 50% since the first week of March.

----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficnew york cityspeedingspeed limit
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Some states more successful than others at staying home, data shows
Man fatally stabbed on J train in Williamsburg
How to keep food fresh as White House warns to avoid stores
AccuWeather: Another mild day before evening showers
Tuesday's supermoon to be biggest, brightest of the year
Woman attacked with unknown chemical substance in Brooklyn
Social distancing fines increased in NY
Show More
USNS Comfort to treat COVID-19 patients from NY, NJ
Man fatally stabbed in Harlem, search for attacker continues
Teaneck Volunteer Ambulance gears up in PPE for every call
Huntington Hospital postpartum mothers to be moved to center
Death toll may be leveling off, but Cuomo warns it's not over
More TOP STORIES News