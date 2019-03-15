Nassau County fails to install majority of red-light camera signs by legal deadline

LEVITTOWN, Long Island (WABC) -- Eyewitness News has learned that Nassau County has failed to install 70 percent of "Stop Here on Red" traffic signs at red-light camera intersections, and by law, the signs were supposed to be installed by March 1."For everyday beyond March 1st that we don't have the signage installed at these 70 percent of intersections, it's another day that motorists are receiving tickets that they should not be receiving," Nassau County Legislator Steven Rhoads (R-Bellmore) said.Rhoads joined Friday with Nassau County Legislator John Ferretti (R-Levittown) at the red-light camera intersection of Cotton Lane and Wantagh Avenue in Levittown, where there is no "Stop Here on Red" sign."Laws are not optional," Ferretti said. "Timeframes in laws are not suggestions."A "Stop Here on Red" traffic sign is usually placed on the side of the road, directly at the white line where drivers are supposed to make a complete stop before turning right on red.A camera violation can cost up to $156, which includes the $50 violation cost, a $45 driver responsibility fee, a $55 public safety fee and a $6 fee to pay online.Nassau County spokesperson Christine Geed said the installation of 30 percent of the signs is complete."These signs are essential to the safety of our residents," Geed said. "And it is a priority that we install them, not in a rushed, irresponsible manner."Geed said the signs are difficult to install."They require utility mark-outs and drilling into the sidewalk for installation," she said. "Coordination with New York State's DOT and the weather are also significant factors dictating the pace of responsible installation."Geed said the remaining signs are slated to be installed by April 15.Ferretti urged motorists who have received tickets for turning right on red where no signs were present to contact the county executive.Eyewitness News asked Geed if the county would be willing to dismiss any right-turn-on-red photo tickets that motorists receive between March 1 and April 15, since the county failed to install the signs by the legal deadline."We have a zero-tolerance policy for motorists running red lights," Geed said.----------