Family hospitalized after out-of-control vehicle jumps curb in Freeport

By Eyewitness News
FREEPORT, Nassau County (WABC) -- Police are investigating after an out-of-control vehicle driven by a suspected drunk driver jumped the curb and struck a family on Long Island.

A BMW driven by Mitchell Messling, 66, on West Merrick Road in Freeport struck the family standing on the sidewalk around 4 p.m. Monday.

An 11-year-old boy was taken to Cohen Children's Medical Center in Queens by helicopter. The boy's parents were taken to Nassau Medical Center.

According to police, none of the injuries appear to be life-threatening.

One eyewitness said he was on his motorcycle traveling in the opposite direction when the crash happened. He said he stopped, called 911, then turned around and helped the victims.

Messling is charged with second-degree assault, second-degree vehicular assault, two counts of third-degree assault, two counts of driving while intosicated, reckless endangerment, and reckless driving.

He is due in court on Tuesday in Hempstead.

