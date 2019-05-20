Traffic

Limousine safety concerns return with prom, wedding season

NEW HYDE PARK, New York (WABC) -- With prom and wedding season in full swing, officials are pushing once again for tougher safety standards for limousines.

At a news conference on Long Island Monday morning, U.S. Senator Chuck Schumer (D-NY) announced a new plan aimed at advancing broad limo safety reforms at the federal level.

The plan calls on the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) to prioritize and advance specific safety measures by listing them on its "Most Wanted List."

Schumer said gathering more data from limo crashes and noting the need for specific reforms to enhance safety - including seatbelts, airbags and inspections - will spur federal authorities to expedite the kinds of changes needed to make these vehicles safer.

Schumer was joined at Monday's news conference in New Hyde Park by families whose lives have been impacted by limo crash tragedies.

One of the worst such crashes, in which 20 people died, happened last October in upstate New York.

----------
