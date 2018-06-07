LIRR customers to air grievances to management

NEW YORK (WABC) --Commuters will get another chance to voice their grievances against the Long Island Railroad Thursday.
The last of two customer conversations will be held at 7 p.m. at Long Island's MacArthur Airport.
The meeting will be held at the Art Gallery inside the terminal.
LIRR riders will be able speak directly to the agency's senior management, including LIRR President Phillip Eng.
----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts