TRAFFIC

LIRR customers to air grievances to management

EMBED </>More Videos

Customer Conversations will take place at MacArthur Airport. (Kathy Willens)

Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) --
Commuters will get another chance to voice their grievances against the Long Island Railroad Thursday.

The last of two customer conversations will be held at 7 p.m. at Long Island's MacArthur Airport.

The meeting will be held at the Art Gallery inside the terminal.

LIRR riders will be able speak directly to the agency's senior management, including LIRR President Phillip Eng.

----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
trafficlirrcustomercommutingRonkonkomaSuffolk County
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAFFIC
NJ drivers' 1st weekday commute amid construction project
What you need to know about the Route 495 Bridge project
Tractor-trailer collides with car on I-95 in Connecticut
Greyhound mishap leaves dozens stranded at Port Authority
Lincoln Tunnel nightmare: Route 495 closures begin
More Traffic
Top Stories
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
More than 50 animals rescued in NJ animal cruelty investigation
Police: Tires slashed on 80 cars in 3rd incident in NJ town
Show More
Man exposes himself to woman on elevator in Manhattan
Family desperate as driver sought in fatal NJ hit and run
5 firefighters hurt in Brooklyn tire shop fire
Swastika carved into woman's car on Long Island
Trump lashes out at Michael Cohen after guilty plea
More News