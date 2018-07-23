WEST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) --A LIRR train that derailed over the weekend is disrupting some trains for the Monday commute.
The train derailed as it was moving through the West Side Yard on Saturday evening, leaving two cars in the middle of the train off the tracks.
There were no passengers on board the train at the time, but one LIRR employee suffered back pain.
As a result, eight trains were canceled or partially canceled during the Monday morning rush. The LIRR also announced seven trains would be canceled during the evening rush.
The affected trains are:
Babylon Branch
The 4:57PM train from Penn due Wantagh at 5:42PM will be canceled. Customers can take the 5:03PM train from Penn due Freeport at 5:46PM, stopping at Rockville Centre, Baldwin, Freeport, Merrick, Bellmore and Wantagh.
The 5:19PM train from Penn due Wantagh at 6:06PM will be canceled. Customers can take the 5:24PM train from Penn due Freeport at 6:10PM, stopping at Forest Hills, Kew Gardens, Jamaica, Rockville Centre and all local stops to Wantagh.
The 6:05PM train from Penn due Wantagh at 6:51PM will be canceled. Customers can take the 6:10PM train from Penn due Freeport at 6:54PM, stopping at Rockville Centre and all local stops to Wantagh.
Long Beach Branch
The 4:40PM train from Penn due Long Beach at 5:37PM will be canceled. Customers can take the 5:00PM train from Penn due Long Beach 5:55PM, stopping at Jamaica, Locust Manor and all local stops to Long Beach.
The 5:20PM train from Penn due Long Beach at 6:11PM will be canceled. Customers can take the 5:23PM train from Penn due Long Beach at 6:18PM, stopping at Jamaica, Locust Manor, Laurelton, Rosedale, Valley Stream, Lynbrook and all local stops to Long Beach.
Port Jefferson Branch
The 6:30PM train from Penn due Huntington at 7:32PM will be canceled. Customers can take the 6:35PM train from Penn due Hicksville at 7:22PM, stopping at Jamaica, New Hyde Park and all local stops to Huntington.
Port Washington Branch
The 6:24PM train from Penn due Port Washington at 7:04PM will be canceled. Customers can take the 6:42PM train from Penn due Great Neck at 7:17PM, stopping at Woodside and all local stops to Port Washington.
An investigation into the cause of the derailment is underway.
