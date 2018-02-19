LIRR has worst on-time month in more than 20 years

The first month of 2018 proved to be the worst month in decades for on-time performance on the Long Island Rail Road.LIRR trains were only on time 83.9 percent of the time in January.The last time service was that bad was in January of 1996, when a devastating blizzard snarled rail traffic for weeks.Just months ago, MTA head Joe Lhota promised reliability on the LIRR would become the new normal.----------