LIRR Port Jefferson service restored between Huntington and Port Jefferson after person struck

The incident happened west of Stony Brook before 5:30 a.m. Tuesday.
Port Jefferson Branch service is suspended from Huntington to Port Jefferson after a person struck by a train who was on the tracks west of Stony Brook. Police, EMS and LIRR personnel are en route. Customers can use the Ronkonkoma Branch. We will update you shortly.— LIRR. YouMustWearaFaceCoveringonTrains (@LIRR) October 27, 2020
Service was suspended from Huntington to Port Jefferson as first responders arrived on the scene.
There was no immediate word on the circumstances surrounding the incident.
Service was restored by 6:45 a.m. Customers were advised to expect residual delays.
The incident happened exactly one week after a person was struck and killed by an LIRR train on the Ronkonkoma branch.
