LIRR Port Jefferson service restored between Huntington and Port Jefferson after person struck

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Service has been restored on the Long Island Railroad's Port Jefferson Branch after a person was struck by a train.

The incident happened west of Stony Brook before 5:30 a.m. Tuesday.



Service was suspended from Huntington to Port Jefferson as first responders arrived on the scene.

There was no immediate word on the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Service was restored by 6:45 a.m. Customers were advised to expect residual delays.

The incident happened exactly one week after a person was struck and killed by an LIRR train on the Ronkonkoma branch.

