LIRR Port Jefferson service restored between Huntington and Port Jefferson after person struck

Port Jefferson Branch service is suspended from Huntington to Port Jefferson after a person struck by a train who was on the tracks west of Stony Brook. Police, EMS and LIRR personnel are en route. Customers can use the Ronkonkoma Branch. We will update you shortly. — LIRR. YouMustWearaFaceCoveringonTrains (@LIRR) October 27, 2020

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Service has been restored on the Long Island Railroad's Port Jefferson Branch after a person was struck by a train.The incident happened west of Stony Brook before 5:30 a.m. Tuesday.Service was suspended from Huntington to Port Jefferson as first responders arrived on the scene.There was no immediate word on the circumstances surrounding the incident.Service was restored by 6:45 a.m. Customers were advised to expect residual delays.The incident happened exactly one week after a person was struck and killed by an LIRR train on the Ronkonkoma branch ----------