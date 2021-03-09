LIRR restores some service after cuts spark COVID concerns

On Monday some weekday trains were only running once an hour, something you would expect to see on a weekend, not during the morning rush hour.
Service was scaled back to align with a dip in ridership levels, which is down 76-percent since the pandemic started.
But after overcrowding Monday, in which commuters were forced to stand in crowded trains with no possibility of social distancing, officials are making changes.
Four trains are being added to the Babylon branch as well as more stops to two trains from Speonk.
A total of three trains will be added between the Ronkonkoma, Port Jefferson and Hempstead lines.
Monday's service cuts prompted harsh reaction from the railroad's top union official.
"They're taking the lives of people in their own hands so they can run a skeleton schedule," said union president Anthony Simon. "The economy's starting to pick up a little bit. We're trying to get people back into the city. This is no way to do it."
"We are adjusting," said LIRR President Philip Eng. "We knew on Day One we needed to see where people gravitated to, whether they changed trains or branches. We are going to continue to observe that."
The railroad is actually able to monitor ridership levels in real time. It is a feature they actually built into their app so the public can see it as well.
"We are going to continue to observe throughout this whole course of service plan and just as we've done," Eng continued. "Where we need to we're going to make adjustments."
With more trains added back into the mix, the railroad is also reminding passengers to spread out.
In some cases on Monday morning, the LIRR says, some trains were filled to only 18% capacity.
Most cars had only 5-10 people, but one car had 90.
Eng is encouraging riders to check to see how crowded trains are before they get on either by looking onboard or through the app.
