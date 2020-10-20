LIRR service restored after person struck by train on Ronkonkoma Branch

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Service has been restored on the Long Island Railroad's Ronkonkoma Branch after a person was struck by a train.The incident happened just before 7 a.m. Tuesday east of Brentwood.The emergency response by EMS and MTA Police personnel resulted in service being suspended in both directions between Ronkonkoma and Hicksville for about an hour.Trains began moving again around 8 a.m.Commuters were told to expect residual delays of up to 90 minutes as service returned to normal.----------