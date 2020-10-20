NEW YORK (WABC) -- The Ronkonkoma Branch of the Long Island Railroad is suspended in both directions through Brentwood due to a person on the tracks being struck by a train east of the station.
EMS and MTA Police on scene.
This a breaking story. Stay with abc7ny for more as it develops.
----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
LIRR service suspended on Ronkonkoma Branch after person struck by train
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News