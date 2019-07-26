LIRR service faces suspensions, delays due to unauthorized person on Penn Station tracks

PENN STATION, New York -- Long Island Rail Road service was suspended between Penn Station New York and Jamaica Station in Queens due to an unauthorized person on the tracks at Penn Station.The Babylon, Port Jefferson and Port Washington lines also face delays from this incident.Officials have not confirmed if the unauthorized person faced injuries.NYC Transit is cross-honoring LIRR tickets on the 2 and 3 lines at Penn Station (34th Street), the E line at Penn Staten, 71st Ave/Forest Hills, Union Tpke/Kew Gardens and Jamaica (Sutphin/Archer), and on the 7 line at 61st Ste./Woodside and Flushing/Main St.This is a breaking news story. Keep checking abc7NY for the latest information.----------