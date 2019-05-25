LIRR service suspensions after train derailment near Speonk

SPEONK, Long Island (WABC) -- A train derailment is disrupting service on the Long Island Rail Road.The LIRR says a Montauk bound train that left Penn Station at 1:09 a.m. Saturday sideswiped a non-revenue train east of Speonk as part of a passing maneuver.The engine of the Montauk train and the last car of the non-revenue train derailed.There were 32 people on the train. There were no injuries to them or LIRR employees.The LIRR says it expects service east of Patchogue, including to the Hamptons and Montauk, to be suspended all day - customers should not go to Penn Station, Atlantic Terminal, Jamaica or their local station expecting service to resume east of Patchogue.Regular service to Patchogue and Riverhead remain in effect.Crews are evaluating the situation and there is extensive damage to the tracks.