Traffic

LIRR Long Beach branch service disrupted when train hits car on tracks

EAST ROCKAWAY, Long Island (WABC) -- Service was disrupted Monday afternoon on the Long Island Rail Road's Long Beach branch when an unauthorized vehicle on the tracks was struck by a non-passenger train.

The accident happened at about 3:45 p.m. just west of Centre Avenue in East Rockaway.

A person inside the vehicle was removed conscious and alert, and taken to a local hospital.

The cause of the accident remains under investigation, but the MTA said it appears the person drove around the crossing gates, which were down, and drove onto the tracks.

Service was suspended in both directions between Lynbrook and Long Beach as emergency crews responded to the scene, but later resumed.

----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficeast rockawaynassau countylirrtrain accidentlong island railroad
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NYPD commissioner fires officer in Eric Garner's death
Reaction: Officer Daniel Pantaleo fired in Eric Garner death
NYPD commissioner's full statement on Officer Pantaleo's firing
AccuWeather: Another hot one, but less humid
2 contractors electrocuted while working on NY power lines
Six Flags Great Adventure forced to close early due to power outage
9-year-old bitten by shark in knee-deep water
Show More
Body recovered after dad drowns trying to rescue children
Health alerts issued following lung illnesses linked to vaping
Mom, son, daughter arrested after weapons found in NYC apartment
Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson is married!
NJ doctor dies after falling 80 feet while on vacation
More TOP STORIES News