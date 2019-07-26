LIRR service resumes after unauthorized person on Penn Station tracks prompted suspensions

PENN STATION, New York -- Long Island Rail Road service was has resumed between Penn Station New York and Jamaica Station in Queens after an unauthorized person on the tracks at Penn Station prompted a suspension.Customers should expect residual delays and cancellations.The Babylon, Port Jefferson, Ronkonkoma, West Hempstead, Long Beach, Far Rockaway and Port Washington lines also face delays from this incident.Officials have not confirmed if the unauthorized person faced injuries.NYC Transit cross-honored LIRR tickets on the 2 and 3 lines at Penn Station (34th Street), the E line at Penn Staten, 71st Ave/Forest Hills, Union Tpke/Kew Gardens and Jamaica (Sutphin/Archer), and on the 7 line at 61st Ste./Woodside and Flushing/Main St.Customers traveling to Hempstead, Long Beach, Far Rockaway and West Hempstead are advised to take downtown 2/3 subway service to Atlantic Terminal in Brooklyn for eastbound LIRR service to those branches.This is a breaking news story. Keep checking abc7NY for the latest information.----------