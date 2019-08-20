LIRR Long Beach branch service resumes after train hits car on tracks

EAST ROCKAWAY, Long Island (WABC) -- Service has resumed in both directions on the Long Island Rail Road's Long Beach branch after an unauthorized vehicle on the tracks was struck by a non-passenger train.The accident happened at about 3:45 p.m. just west of Centre Avenue in East Rockaway.A person inside the vehicle was removed conscious and alert, and taken to a local hospital.The cause of the accident remains under investigation, but the MTA said it appears the person drove around the crossing gates, which were down, and drove onto the tracks.Service was suspended in both directions between Lynbrook and Long Beach as emergency crews responded to the scene.----------