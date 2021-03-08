LIRR service scaled back due to decreased ridership

Trains will be running less frequently across all 11 branches.
During peak hours commuters will see more trains on the move.
Off-peak fares will remain in effect on all trains.
"The new schedules will provide continued service on all 11 branches, and will allow us to operate more efficiently while supporting critical infrastructure work, including rail tie replacement, construction of a new train storage track in Massapequa, and work related to the ongoing construction of a third track between Hicksville and Floral Park," the MTA said.
Service is being scaled back to align with a dip in ridership levels, which is down 76-percent from before the pandemic.
MORE NEWS: NYPD search for gunman seen firing shots inside Manhattan store, 1 injured
----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube