LIRR service suspended after person struck

NEW YORK (WABC) -- LIRR service is suspended in both directions between Jamaica and Penn due to an unauthorized person on the tracks being struck by an equipment train near Woodside.

MTA Police, EMS and LIRR personnel are on scene.

Port Washington Branch service is not affected.

