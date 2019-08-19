LIRR Long Beach branch service suspended after train hits car on tracks

EAST ROCKAWAY, Long Island (WABC) -- Service on the Long Island Rail Road's Long Beach branch is suspended in both directions between Lynbrook and Long Beach after an unauthorized vehicle on the tracks was struck by a non-passenger train west of Centre Avenue in East Rockaway.Emergency responders are on the scene.Eastbound Long Beach trains are being diverted to Lynbrook, Rockville Centre and Freeport.Customers can transfer at Rockville Centre to the NICE N15 bus, which operates to Oceanside, Island Park and Long Beach.NICE is cross-honoring on the N15 bus from Rockville Centre for Long Beach-bound customers.The cause of the crash is under investigation.----------