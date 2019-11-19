Traffic

LIRR to launch pilot program eliminating cash payments on trains

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- The Long Island Rail Road wants to prohibit cash transactions on board trains, under a pilot program that launches in March.

Conductors will no longer take cash for anything - including from customers who have an off-peak ticket but are traveling during peak hours, or who are going farther than their ticket allows.

The MTA hasn't made a final decision on whether to enact the policy.

Concerns are being raised that it will inconvenience customers while costing the rail road money.

