LIRR to launch pilot program eliminating cash payments on trains

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The Long Island Rail Road wants to prohibit cash transactions on board trains, under a pilot program that launches in March.Conductors will no longer take cash for anything - including from customers who have an off-peak ticket but are traveling during peak hours, or who are going farther than their ticket allows.The MTA hasn't made a final decision on whether to enact the policy.Concerns are being raised that it will inconvenience customers while costing the rail road money.