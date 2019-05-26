LIRR to restore service on the Montauk Branch Monday after derailment near Speonk

SPEONK, Long Island (WABC) -- The Long Island Rail Road says it expects to restore full service on the Montauk Branch Monday after the derailment of two locomotives and a passenger rail car.The derailment has disrupted LIRR service to Montauk and the Hamptons during the holiday weekend.A Montauk bound train that left Penn Station at 1:09 a.m. Saturday sideswiped a non-revenue train east of Speonk as part of a passing maneuver.The engine of the Montauk train and the last car of the non-revenue train derailed.There were 32 people on the train. There were no injuries to them or LIRR employees.Service east of Patchogue, including to the Hamptons and Montauk, remains suspended - customers should not go to Penn Station, Atlantic Terminal, Jamaica or their local station expecting service to resume east of Patchogue.Regular service to Patchogue and Riverhead remains in effect.The MTA is providing a bus between Patchogue and Hampton Bays, and a shuttle train between Hampton Bays and Montauk.The LIRR will operate on a holiday schedule Monday.The railroad says employees have been working around the clock since the incident to re-rail the derailed locomotives and passenger car, clear the trains from the area, rebuild a destroyed switch, repair extensive damage to two other switches, replace and repair related signal components, and rebuild hundreds of feet of main line track that were heavily damaged.There was extensive track damage caused by the weight of the locomotives that derailed.Crews continued working throughout the day Sunday to restore the tracks.The cause of the accident remains under investigation.----------