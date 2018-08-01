Service on the Long Island Rail Road's Port Washington branch has resumed after two axles of a train derailed in Queens Wednesday afternoon.It happened on the 12:19 p.m. from Penn Station at the Harold Interlocking, just west of Woodside.There were roughly 500 passengers on the train, but no injuries were reported.Customers who were on board were safely moved to another train and taken to Penn Station. The train was re-railed and moved right around the beginning of the evening rush.Regular eastbound service resumed with the 5:14 p.m. out of Penn Station, while westbound service resumed with the 5:23 p.m. departure from Port Washington.Still, several trains were delayed or canceled leading up to service resuming.Extra staff remains at Penn Station and Woodside, and commuters should anticipate some residual delays.----------