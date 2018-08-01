LIRR train derails in Queens; No injuries reported

Service is temporarily suspended on the Port Washington branch of the Long Island Rail Road Wednesday afternoon after the axle of a train jumped the track in Queens.It happened on the 12:19 p.m. from Penn Station at the Harold Interlocking, just west of Woodside.There were passengers on the train, but no injuries were reported.The MTA is working to get the passengers moved to another train.Service on the Port Washington branch is suspended in both directions.NYC Transit is cross-honoring LIRR tickets on the subway at Penn Station and the 7 subway at Woodside and Flushing/Main Street.----------