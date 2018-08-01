TRAFFIC

LIRR train derails in Queens; No injuries reported

WOODSIDE, Queens (WABC) --
Service is temporarily suspended on the Port Washington branch of the Long Island Rail Road Wednesday afternoon after the axle of a train jumped the track in Queens.

It happened on the 12:19 p.m. from Penn Station at the Harold Interlocking, just west of Woodside.

There were passengers on the train, but no injuries were reported.

The MTA is working to get the passengers moved to another train.

Service on the Port Washington branch is suspended in both directions.

NYC Transit is cross-honoring LIRR tickets on the subway at Penn Station and the 7 subway at Woodside and Flushing/Main Street.

----------
* More Queens news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
*Follow us on YouTube
*
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
trafficlong island railroadlirrtrain derailmentNew York CityQueensWoodside
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAFFIC
Spuyten Duyvil Bridge getting back in place after repairs
Cuomo opens new flyover to reduce LaGuardia traffic
First-ever electric moped ride share coming to Brooklyn
Greyhound strands passengers at Port Authority
More Traffic
Top Stories
Tire off truck kills NYPD worker on Gowanus Expressway
Family of NJ man killed by police desperate for answers
Hundreds report possible illness after eating at Chipotle
Man loses both legs to infection after being licked by dog
Man shoved onto subway tracks at Grand Central
CDC: 'Don't wash or reuse condoms!'
Trump claims Americans need picture IDs to buy groceries
New pot policy begins in Manhattan
Show More
Thieves in speedboat steal Swedish crown jewels
Salads, wraps sold at Trader Joe's, other chains may be contaminated
Customer finds worm crawling out of fish at NJ restaurant
Death of ice cream salesman's mom linked to dry ice
Suspect killed in Queens home invasion wanted MD shooting
More News