LIRR train derails in Queens; Rough evening commute expected

Raw footage of LIRR derailment scene in Queens.

WOODSIDE, Queens (WABC) --
Service is temporarily suspended on the Port Washington branch of the Long Island Rail Road Wednesday afternoon after two axles of a train derailed in Queens.

It happened on the 12:19 p.m. from Penn Station at the Harold Interlocking, just west of Woodside.

There were passengers on the train, but no injuries were reported.


Customers who were on board were been safely moved to another train and are en route to their destinations.

Westbound Port Washington branch service remains suspended. Eastbound customers at Penn Station traveling to Port Washington can take any LIRR train to Woodside, then transfer to an eastbound shuttle train for service to stations Flushing Main Street through Port Washington.

The LIRR expects the evening rush WILL be impacted, and they are deploying extra staff to Penn Station to inform riders of their alternatives.

NYC Transit is cross-honoring LIRR tickets on the A,C,E and 1,2,3 subway lines to Times Square, where customers can connect to the 7 subway for service to Woodside or Flushing-Main Street.

