LIRR working to restore service on 3 branches following switch trouble near Mineola

MINEOLA, Nassau County (WABC) -- A switch problem which lead to the suspension of service on three branches of the Long Island Railroad has been resolved, but customers should expect cancellations and delays on their Friday night commute.The LIRR says it is in the process of restoring service through the area on the Port Jefferson, Ronkonkoma and Oyster Bay branches.Service on those lines was suspended Friday afternoon due to switch trouble near Mineola.