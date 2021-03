LIRR's reduced schedule creates some crowding conditions

EMBED >More News Videos Surveillance videos shows gunman targeting two men.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The Long Island Rail Road's new service schedule went into effect Monday and as a result, some customers reported crowding on trains.Trains are running less frequently across all 11 branches.After the morning commute, riders took to social media posting pictures of their crowded commutes.Train intervals were hourly on many lines, creating for standing-room-only conditions. Normally, hourly service is what riders would experience on a weekend, not a weekday.The railroad said that during peak hours, commuters would see more trains on the move.Off-peak fares will remain in effect on all trains."The new schedules will provide continued service on all 11 branches, and will allow us to operate more efficiently while supporting critical infrastructure work, including rail tie replacement, construction of a new train storage track in Massapequa, and work related to the ongoing construction of a third track between Hicksville and Floral Park," the MTA had said about the schedule change.Service was scaled back to align with a dip in ridership levels, which is down 76-percent from before the pandemic.The LIRR said that the crowding was isolated to three trains, possibly a fourth, based on their data.LIRR President Phil Eng released a statement on Rightsized Service: "In December 2020, the LIRR announced we would move service levels closer to current ridership and provide 75% of service for the current 24% of customers who are riding. The service change, which took effect this morning, was part of that previously announced effort. During this morning's rush, there were sporadic and isolated incidents of crowding on a few trains in the morning rush and we are prepared to add service during the p.m. rush as well as tomorrow morning to immediately address this issue. As always, we will continue to monitor ridership and make adjustments as necessary whether that is lengthening trains or adding additional service."We are grateful to Senate Majority Leader Schumer for his leadership in securing an additional $6.5 billion in federal funding for the MTA in the American Rescue Plan, which will allow us to avoid the drastic cuts to LIRR service that were being contemplated. Those cuts are completely separate from this rightsizing effort. The LIRR's capacity tracking feature is available for all customers to track capacity in real-time on the LIRR TrainTime app. We thank our customers for their patience."The federal stimulus bill, once approved, contains $6 billion in relief funds for the MTA.----------