2 rice cookers on subway platform deemed 'safe' in Lower Manhattan

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=5472047" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Candace McCowan reports on the incident from Lower Manhattan.

Our @NYPDCT Bomb Squad has cleared the devices inside of Fulton Street subway station in Lower Manhattan. They are NOT explosive devices.



Out of an abundance of caution officers have searched nearby stations. pic.twitter.com/Y32I9DFEDf — NYPDCounterterrorism (@NYPDCT) August 16, 2019

The NYPD’s Bomb Squad has cleared both devices found earlier this morning at Fulton Center.



Thank you @NYPDCT for the quick response and everyone who kept calm through this.



An investigation is ongoing. https://t.co/CJJA8jdu9i — Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) August 16, 2019

LOWER MANHATTAN (WABC) -- Two rice cookers found on the Fulton Street subway platform in Lower Manhattan were deemed "safe."The items were placed 25 feet apart on the platform. Subway service was disrupted for about an hour starting at 7:20 a.m. Friday as the bomb squad investigated.They gave the situation the "all clear" around 8:20 a.m.Governor Cuomo suggested during a radio show Friday morning that the cookers were deliberately left there. "The suspicion is they were placed there to suggest that they were electronic devices and possible bombs," Cuomo said.A third cooker was also found next to a trash can at 7th Avenue and West 16th Street shortly after the first investigation ended. It was also deemed safe.No injuries were reported.The NYPD says they are looking for a tall, thin, light-skinned male wearing jeans and a blue tee-shirt with a soccer ball image on the back. The man was spotted pushing a shopping cart near the Fulton Street subway station Friday morning and it's believed he dropped off the rice cookers.Detectives are currently looking for video of the 16th Street/7th Ave. location to determine whether the same man placed the cooking device there as well.----------