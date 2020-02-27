Billy Idol wants drivers to stop idling in New York City

Mayor de Blasio was joined by the environmentalist and three-time Grammy-nominated singer Thursday to kick off the "War on Idling" campaign.
The new anti-idling campaign features Idol and encourages New Yorkers to report on motorists seen idling their vehicles in their own neighborhoods.
Residents who report idlers will get paid a portion of the fine.
The campaign's slogan, which is being pushed out through posters, t-shirts and other promotional material: "Billy never idles - and neither should you!"
