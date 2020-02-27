Traffic

Billy Idol wants drivers to stop idling in New York City

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Rock star Billy Idol wants to help in the effort to curb the number of idling vehicles in New York City.

Mayor de Blasio was joined by the environmentalist and three-time Grammy-nominated singer Thursday to kick off the "War on Idling" campaign.

The new anti-idling campaign features Idol and encourages New Yorkers to report on motorists seen idling their vehicles in their own neighborhoods.

Residents who report idlers will get paid a portion of the fine.

The campaign's slogan, which is being pushed out through posters, t-shirts and other promotional material: "Billy never idles - and neither should you!"

billy idol

FILE - Billy Idol arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of "The Irishman" on Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019



----------
