Billy Idol wants drivers to stop idling in New York City

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Rock star Billy Idol wants to help in the effort to curb the number of idling vehicles in New York City.Mayor de Blasio was joined by the environmentalist and three-time Grammy-nominated singer Thursday to kick off the "War on Idling" campaign.The new anti-idling campaign features Idol and encourages New Yorkers to report on motorists seen idling their vehicles in their own neighborhoods.Residents who report idlers will get paid a portion of the fine.The campaign's slogan, which is being pushed out through posters, t-shirts and other promotional material: "Billy never idles - and neither should you!"----------