Climate change protest blocks traffic in Times Square

TIMES SQUARE, Manhattan (WABC) -- A large demonstration by protesters demanding climate change policy reform is blocking traffic in Manhattan's Times Square.The protest, which began before 10 a.m. Monday, has forced the closure of intersections including Seventh Avenue at 44th Street and Broadway at 46th.Activists wearing life jackets surrounded a green boat that dropped anchor at Seventh Avenue at 44th street with the words "Act Now" written on it.Video from NewsCopter7 overhead showed a large police presence.Eyewitness News is told several protesters have been arrested. No official number has been released.----------