Traffic

Climate change protest blocks traffic in Times Square

TIMES SQUARE, Manhattan (WABC) -- A large demonstration by protesters demanding climate change policy reform is blocking traffic in Manhattan's Times Square.

The protest, which began before 10 a.m. Monday, has forced the closure of intersections including Seventh Avenue at 44th Street and Broadway at 46th.

Activists wearing life jackets surrounded a green boat that dropped anchor at Seventh Avenue at 44th street with the words "Act Now" written on it.

Video from NewsCopter7 overhead showed a large police presence.

Eyewitness News is told several protesters have been arrested. No official number has been released.

Stay with Eyewitness News and abc7ny.com for more information on this story as it develops.



----------
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficnew york citymanhattantimes squareprotestclimate change
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Ex-NYPD cops get probation for on-duty sex with teen in Brooklyn
2 businessmen tied to Giuliani arrested on campaign charges
Cruise passengers say dream vacation turned into nightmare
Man found dead in NYC fire had stab wounds, police say
5-year-old girl saved from subway tracks honored by NYPD
Vision Zero: West Side Highway speed limit set to be reduced
Man sets fire to backpack outside synagogue during Yom Kippur
Show More
NBC management, anchors respond to Matt Lauer rape allegations
AccuWeather Alert: Very windy, rainy to the east
Cuba Gooding, Jr. indicted on new charges
32-year-old woman found dead inside NY apartment
Man in custody after found memory card depicts woman's killing
More TOP STORIES News