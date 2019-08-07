New bike lanes being fast-tracked for Brooklyn after cyclists' deaths

The New York City Department of Transportation is fast-tracking construction of protected bike lanes in Sunset Park.
This plan was originally delayed because of underground subway work.
But that work is now complete, and transportation officials say by the end of the year, cyclists can expect to see 45 blocks of new bike lanes along 4th Avenue.
The move comes after the death of yet another cyclist on city streets last week.
30-year-old Em Samolewicz was riding her bike on 3rd Avenue in Sunset Park when she swerved to get around the door of a parked car as it was opening.
She turned into the path of a tractor trailer and was killed.
Another cyclist was killed on 3rd Avenue earlier this year.
Officials hope more protected bike lanes in the area will help keep cyclists safer, and even save lives.
The plan being announced Wednesday calls for expediting the installation of bike lanes along 4th Avenue from 15th to 60th streets.
The project was originally set to be completed in 2017 then delayed until spring of this year.
The new timeline calls for completion by the end of this year.
The latest push is a direct result of the Green New Wave program announced by Mayor Bill de Blasio two weeks ago following a major uptick in cyclist deaths on NYC streets.
The plan calls for new bike lanes to eventually extend to Atlantic Avenue.
Cyclists are planning their own rally for Wednesday as well, saying completing this work will save lives.
