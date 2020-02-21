NYC Transit President Andy Byford works his last day, says he's staying in New York

On a farewell tour of the Transit Authority's Bus Command Center in Brooklyn on Thursday, Byford told workers that he and his wife intend to remain in New York after his last day.
Byford announced his resignation in January, but has not said what he intends to do, and in the past few weeks, he had not indicated whether he would return to the UK.
In a video obtained by Eyewitness News, Byford received a rousing ovation from bus workers.
EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Outgoing NYC Transit President Andy #Byford gets rousing ovation, telling @mta bus workers in East New York today that he and his wife will remain in New York. pic.twitter.com/DlOoMloNod— N. J. Burkett (@njburkett7) February 21, 2020
Eyewitness News spoke to an MTA employee of 21 years who said that when someone really cares, it shows in their work.
"We get a sense that he cares, you know he comes out to the terminals, talk to the crews, you get a good sense that this guy really cares for us," said Mark Blackshear, MTA train operator. "You got to allow the man to do what he was doing and it seemed like his hands were tied and I guess he just wanted to bow out gracefully, but we applaud him."
Byford has been urged to remain in New York by many political leaders, including the city council speaker and the mayor.
"We aren't going anywhere, we're staying in New York, Byford said. "I love this place, it's great. It kind of gets in your bones. Various people have been asking me about jobs in London. Nope, I'm staying in New York."
He said he has to make a quick trip back to the UK to get his visa sorted out before heading back to New York.
He began his tenure in January of 2018 and was previously the CEO of the Toronto Transit Commission, a position he held for five years. He came to the MTA at a time when the subways were dealing with mounting delays, money issues and questions about mismanagement.
Subway delays decreased under his watch, and he had an ambitious plan to continue to transform the system.
