School zone speed camera expansion begins in New York City

Speed cameras will now operate in school zones year-round from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. every weekday.
A state law was signed by Governor Andrew Cuomo in May that allows the city to use speed cameras in 750 school zones. But there are plans to extend it even further, to 2,000 cameras by 2021.
This increase comes after the city was previously allowed to use the cameras in only 140 school zones.
The announcement of the expanded program will be made at a camera near P.S. 28 along East Tremont Avenue in the Mount Hope section of the Bronx.
City officials say East Tremont Avenue is a Vision Zero Priority Corridor, which ranks in the top 10 percent of Bronx corridors for number of people killed or severely injured.
However, critics of the program say it's just the city's attempt to raise money.
When cameras catch drivers going 10 miles over the speed limit, they will receive a $50 fine in the mail.
Some worry the program is setting up speed traps with no warning to drivers.
"We have a default speed limit in New York City and then specific posted speed limits. You know, if you don't see a sign it's supposed to be 25 miles an hour. If there is a sign, the sign governs it. So, you don't need a separate sign to tell you there's a speed camera. If you're following the law, you'll be fine," Mayor Bill de Blasio said.
Lawmakers say the cameras are to help keep pedestrians and students safe.
