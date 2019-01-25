TRAFFIC

2 dead in serious crash involving 2 vehicles in Newark, New Jersey

NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) --
Authorities are on the scene of a deadly crash in Newark, New Jersey.

It happened just after 5:30 a.m. Friday at the intersection of Bergen Street and Madison Avenue.

Two vehicles collided and crashed into a home. One ended up upside down.

Two occupants were entrapped in the vehicles. Both have been pronounced dead at the scene.

Newark officials were examining the structural integrity of the building.

The Essex County Prosecutor's Officer will investigate this incident.

