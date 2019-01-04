NEW YORK (WABC) --The city will announce their plan Friday to rollout their much-anticipated Fair Fares program, designed to lend New Yorkers-in-need a helping hand with mass transit.
The announcement however, is days late. Fair Fares was supposed to be up and running January first.
It's a $106 million program that will provide half-priced MetroCards to low-income New Yorkers and veterans attending college.
But the details are unclear on who exactly qualifies to get one and how?
Those details have been kept a secret.
Back in June, the city promised that the half-price MetroCard program for low-income residents would begin January 1 and provide a lifeline to 800,000 men, women and families who live below the poverty line.
The program would mean $750 a year to working families on average, which for some is a full month's rent.
City Comptroller Scott Stringer calls it a failure of government.
"This was supposed to be the game-changer in the anti-poverty movement, instead it's starting look like a mockery," Stringer said.
"Everything I said I meant, and everything I said we follow through on," de Blasio said. "I'm telling you, in a few days, we'll be launching, and I think New Yorkers understand if you have an ideal goal and it takes a few extra days."
Mayor de Blasio would not specify whether the discounts would only apply to weekly and monthly MetroCards.
It is a massive new program but not as big as first proposed.
That $106 million they set aside is half of what the city council asked for.
Commuters have seen an approximate 4 percent fare increase every other year since 2009, and now, officials say one out of four New Yorkers cannot afford to ride the trains or buses to get to places like work, a job interview, or even a doctor's appointment.
