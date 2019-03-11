Traffic

Congressmen seek 'doomsday' plan in case of Penn Station rail tunnel failure

NEW YORK -- Two New York-area congressmen are pushing for a "doomsday" plan in case the century-old rail tunnel between New Jersey and New York has a major failure.

New Jersey Democrat Josh Gottheimer and New York Republican Peter King are announcing a bill Monday at New York's Penn Station.

About 200,000 passengers pass through the tunnel each day.

Transportation experts estimate if one of the two tubes were to be shut down, peak train service would be reduced by 75 percent.

The Federal Railroad Administration estimates if the entire tunnel were to close for one day, it would cost nearly $100 million in lost economic activity and productivity.

A plan for a new, $13 billion tunnel has been mired in a dispute between both states and the federal government over funding.

