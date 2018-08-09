TRAFFIC

Gov. Phil Murphy to address NJ Transit chronic cancellations, delays

NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) --
New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy is set to address the problems plaguing New Jersey Transit.

Recent engineer shortages and service cancellations have created big headaches for riders.

Commuters are hoping with Governor Murphy, fresh off his Italian vacation, can help alleviate some of the suffering they've had to deal with this summer.

Murphy campaigned on improving New Jersey Transit.

Commuters who count on the railroad every day, say this summer has been one of the worst in a while.

They've had to deal with reduced trains as NJ Transit works to install Positive Train Control.

They've also had to work around as many as 20 trains a day being canceled because of engineers taking vacations with no one to replace them.

NJ Transit is blaming the issues on the previous administration's failure to fund the railroad.

Commuters and lawmakers just want the problems solved.

"When New Jersey Transit fails to plan, everyone's plans suffer and the problem ripples through the day into every part of daily life," one woman said.

"You promised to do your best, well your best isn't good enough," one man said. "We need better from New Jersey Transit."

NJ Transit says they've added more funding and are working on adding more staff, but it could be sometime before riders get any relief.

