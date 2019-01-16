An off-duty NYPD has died following a horrific two-car crash in the Bronx Wednesday morning.The head-on accident happened on Shore Road in the Pelham Bay section just before 9 a.m.The other vehicle involved is a city Parks Department garbage truck.The 28-year-old officer was rushed to Jacobi Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.Authorities say he was driving home from an overnight shift at NYPD Headquarters at the time, and he was the only person in the car.The other driver had minor injuries and remained at the scene.The crash happened on the road leading to the NYPD's Rodman's Neck Firing Range, as well as to City Island, and there have been bad accidents at the traffic circle in the past.The cause is under investigation, but by some accounts, the roads in the area were icy.The officer's name has not been released.----------