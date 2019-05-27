Long lines, slow service expected for NYC Ferry due to holiday schedule

LOWER MANHATTAN (WABC) -- Ferry frustration is expected to continue on Monday, Memorial Day.
The number of customers took a lot of people by surprise on Sunday, including the ferry service. Many waited a long time in line in the heat, up to 90 minutes, especially for boats headed to The Rockaways.
Now, customers are being told to expect more of the same, and to factor in extra travel time.
Councilman Ben Kallos took to Twitter demanding better service saying: "50 people left behind by the Soundview 'Connection' to Wall Street who will now have to wait 31 minutes for the next one."
The line at Wall Street for the ferry to Rockaway Beach, stretched for blocks. Passenger ferries were pulling up with room for only about 15 additional riders while hundreds waited.
At their peak, wait times were 60-90 minutes. Service will be operating on a weekend schedule again Monday.
The ferry service is warning that there could be more disruptions on all the routes. Officials blame the warm weather for higher than average ridership and say they chartered four additional boats to increase capacity.
NYC Ferry officials are encouraging riders to check their website and the app for real-time updates.
