M14 buses to get cameras to catch busway rule breakers in Manhattan

UNION SQUARE, Manhattan (WABC) -- The MTA is set to report some changes Wednesday to buses on the 14th Street Busway, weeks after its dramatic transformation.
The busway has been in existence for about a month and a half and the M14 buses that run along 14th Street will be the latest to get cameras.
It is all in an effort to catch drivers who are not following the rules.
The MTA has already installed the cameras on other routes.
The camera will automatically capture any vehicle that is standing in a bus lane or at a bus stop for more than five minutes.
The hope is to speed up bus service along the busway.
But one group, the Bus Turnaround Coalition, did a study on bus service.
The group is giving the NYPD a grade of a B for coordination with the MTA, but gives the NYPD an F for agency culture.
The studying reads, "The real breakthrough will come when police stop blocking bus lanes themselves and start cracking down on parking placard abuse that makes life harder for bus riders."
Mayor Bill de Blasio rode the M14 bus earlier this week.
His staff released some pictures.
The Mayor called it an extraordinary experience.
"We need to look and see what it means for the bus riders, what does it mean for the community, what does it mean for the traffic, for the surrounding streets," Mayor de Blasio said. "I will say this: I am really, really pleasantly surprised. Like, I thought it would go well. It is going better, I think, than anyone imagined."
That was the mayor's impression, but transportation advocates say there is still work that needs to be done.
