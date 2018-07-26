NORTH BERGEN, New Jersey (WABC) --A construction project that is expected to worsen congestion on the approach to the Lincoln Tunnel from New Jersey is now set to begin in mid-August.
While workers replace the crumbling Route 495 approach, one lane will be closed in each direction, 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
The New Jersey Department of Transportation says the lane closures necessary as part of the rehabilitation of the Route 495 Bridge over Route 1&9 and Paterson Plank Road in North Bergen will start August 10.
The work will begin with the closure of the 31st Street ramp from Kennedy Boulevard to Route 495 westbound, with traffic detoured onto Patterson Plank Road.
A week later, on Friday, August 17, one lane of Route 495 in each direction will be closed, limiting the roadway capacity and causing severe congestion.
Drivers are advised to expect major delays for the next two and a half years.
New Jersey Transit says it is working to encourage commuters to consider alternatives such as public transportation, car pools, or using the George Washington Bridge or Holland Tunnel instead.
The state DOT says the $90 million project will extend the life of the 80-year-old Route 495 viaduct by 75 years.
The project is expected to be completed in summer 2021 as the entire bridge deck, parapets, light fixtures, guiderail, and drainage are replaced.
----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts