Major portion of L-train suspended this weekend for escalator work

UNION SQUARE, Manhattan (WABC) -- A major portion of the L-train will be suspended for the entire weekend.All service in Manhattan through Broadway Junction in Brooklyn will be completely suspended for the weekend.The suspension starts at 10:45 p.m. Friday and runs until 5 a.m. Monday.There will still be service from Broadway Junction to Canarsie.The MTA sas riders will need to take the M and G subway lines.There will also be two free shuttle buses and additional M14 Select Bus Service in Manhattan.L-train straphangers are accustomed to the weekend slowdowns because of work on the tunnel, a project the MTA says is ahead of schedule.This weekend's service suspension is due to escalator construction at Union Square."It's a big undertaking to dig a pit for an escalator and to take out all that construction and to try this in a single weekend, but it's going to be done because we're going to get service back running in time for the morning rush on Monday," said Janno Lieber, MTA Chief Development Officer.Don't expect to be able to use the escalator by Monday morning, the construction will be ongoing.This weekend isn't the end of service disruptions.There will be about five weekends in October in November where there will be no L-train service between 14th Street and 8th Avenue.----------