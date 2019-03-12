Man fatally struck by truck in Bronx hit-and-run

PELHAM BAY, Bronx (WABC) -- A man was fatally struck, apparently by a truck that did not stop, in the Bronx Tuesday.The victim was discovered dead at the intersection of Country Club Road and Mac Donough Place in Pelham Bay at around 5:05 a.m.The victim apparently exited his vehicle which was parked on the side of the road and was attempting to cross the service road when he was hit.A truck is believed to have left the scene. Police say it may have been a dump truck with a blue container.The Bruckner Road exit ramp from Interstate 95 was closed for the investigation.----------