Man fatally struck by truck in Bronx hit-and-run

The victim was found dead at Country Club Road and Mac Donough Place.

PELHAM BAY, Bronx (WABC) -- A man was fatally struck, apparently by a truck that did not stop, in the Bronx Tuesday.

The victim was discovered dead at the intersection of Country Club Road and Mac Donough Place in Pelham Bay at around 5:05 a.m.

The victim apparently exited his vehicle which was parked on the side of the road and was attempting to cross the service road when he was hit.

A truck is believed to have left the scene. Police say it may have been a dump truck with a blue container.

The Bruckner Road exit ramp from Interstate 95 was closed for the investigation.

