TRAFFIC

Man killed in wrong-way apparent DWI crash on Belt Parkway in Brooklyn

EMBED </>More Videos

Stacey Sager has more on the passenger killed in a wrong-way crash in Brooklyn.

Eyewitness News
BROOKLYN (WABC) --
A man was killed in a wrong-way crash on the Belt Parkway in Brooklyn early Thursday morning.

Authorities say an SUV traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes collided with a livery vehicle near the Verrazano Bridge around 2 a.m.

A 27-year-old rear passenger in the livery vehicle, identified as Gerald Obah, of Manhattan, was killed in the crash.


A 29-year-old woman in the front seat was injured, as was the 20-year-old livery driver. The woman is in stable condition at NYU Langone Hospital-Brooklyn, while the driver was taken to Maimonides Medical Center in stable condition.

The alleged wrong-way driver, 50-year-old Alex Sheipak, of Brooklyn, is charged with manslaughter, vehicular manslaughter, three counts of vehicular assault, driving while intoxicated and driving while ability impaired.

The victim's brother, Eugene Obah, said his brother was on his way home from Kennedy Airport at the time.

"I know that he's been arrested and is currently facing a litany of charges," the victim's brother, Eugene Obah, said. "I'm more angry than anything else given the circumstances of what we know at this point in time, but my brother would definitely want me to hang in there."

Sheipak is hospitalized in stable condition at Maimonides Medical Center.

The westbound lanes of the Belt Parkway were closed for more than four hours for the police investigation.

----------
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
trafficwrong waytraffic fatalitiesBrooklynNew York City
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAFFIC
NJ drivers' 1st weekday commute amid construction project
What you need to know about the Route 495 Bridge project
Tractor-trailer collides with car on I-95 in Connecticut
Greyhound mishap leaves dozens stranded at Port Authority
Lincoln Tunnel nightmare: Route 495 closures begin
More Traffic
Top Stories
Watch live: Mollie Tibbetts suspect in court
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
Police: Tires slashed on 80 cars in 3rd incident in NJ town
Man exposes himself to woman on elevator in Manhattan
Show More
5 firefighters hurt in Brooklyn tire shop fire
Driver arrested in attempted rape of Brooklyn woman
Swastika carved into woman's car on Long Island
Trump lashes out at Michael Cohen after guilty plea
4th day of flooding for Bronx public housing complex
More News