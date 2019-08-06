Man sentenced 27 years for deadly 2018 Valentine's Day crash that killed 5, dog on Long Island

The 25-year-old suspect, Jamel Turner, of Bellport, refused to leave his jail cell Tuesday morning. He reportedly filed a motion seeking to withdraw his guilty plea, which the judge called "ludicrous."
All in all, Turner was sentenced to the terms of the April plea deal: to serve 27 years in jail plus five years' probation.
Turner killed five people and his own dog in a crash on Middle Country Road in Ridge on Valentine's Day in 2018. He was fleeing from police -- at a speed as high as 154 miles per hour -- in a stolen car. He was reportedly high on marijuana and in possession of crack.
RAW VIDEO: Moments after crash, frantic 911 call
Eventually, Turner appeared in court, at one point apologizing.
Suffolk County Supreme Court Justice Fernando Camacho called Turner's attempted withdraw Tuesday a "ploy to avoid the consequences of his heinous crime."
Camacho said if Turner continued to refuse, he would have waived his right to speak at his sentencing and serve life in prison.
Turner's lawyer didn't seem to think he'd show up.
Photos: Fatal crash in Suffolk County
----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube