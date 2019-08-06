Traffic

Man sentenced 27 years for deadly 2018 Valentine's Day crash that killed 5, dog on Long Island

CENTRAL ISLIP, Long Island (WABC) -- An alleged gang member who caused a crash that killed five people on Valentine's Day in 2018 was sentenced to serve 27 years in prison.

The 25-year-old suspect, Jamel Turner, of Bellport, refused to leave his jail cell Tuesday morning. He reportedly filed a motion seeking to withdraw his guilty plea, which the judge called "ludicrous."

All in all, Turner was sentenced to the terms of the April plea deal: to serve 27 years in jail plus five years' probation.

Turner killed five people and his own dog in a crash on Middle Country Road in Ridge on Valentine's Day in 2018. He was fleeing from police -- at a speed as high as 154 miles per hour -- in a stolen car. He was reportedly high on marijuana and in possession of crack.

Eventually, Turner appeared in court, at one point apologizing.

Suffolk County Supreme Court Justice Fernando Camacho called Turner's attempted withdraw Tuesday a "ploy to avoid the consequences of his heinous crime."

Camacho said if Turner continued to refuse, he would have waived his right to speak at his sentencing and serve life in prison.

Turner's lawyer didn't seem to think he'd show up.

