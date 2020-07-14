Man, 51, struck and killed by hit-and-run driver in Bronx

EAST TREMONT, Bronx (WABC) -- The NYPD is investigating after a pedestrian was fatally struck by a hit-and-run driver in the East Tremont section of the Bronx.The 51-year-old man was struck while in the crosswalk at Prospect and East Tremont avenues just after 1:45 a.m. Tuesday.Witnesses say the vehicle going so fast the victim was thrown into the air.He was taken to St. Barnabas Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.The driver did not stop.Police are working to get a description of the striking vehicle.----------