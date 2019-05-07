Man ticketed for using phony passenger in HOV lane in Dix Hills

DIX HILLS, Long Island (WABC) -- Police say a man tried to get away with using a phony passenger to drive in an HOV lane on the Long Island Expressway Monday.
According tu Suffolk County Police, Highway Patrol Officer Andrew Spina was traveling near exit 51 at about 4 p.m. when he became suspicious of the front seat passenger in a 2002 Saturn sedan in the HOV lane.
Officer Spina pulled over the vehicle.
He noticed that the driver, 34-year-old James Britt of Centereach, had placed a mannequin wearing a sweatshirt, sunglasses, hat and jeans into the front passenger seat along with water bottles, in an attempt to resemble a person.
Britt was issued a summons for the HOV occupancy violations.
