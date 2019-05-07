Man ticketed for using phony passenger in HOV lane in Dix Hills

DIX HILLS, Long Island (WABC) -- Police say a man tried to get away with using a phony passenger to drive in an HOV lane on the Long Island Expressway Monday.According tu Suffolk County Police, Highway Patrol Officer Andrew Spina was traveling near exit 51 at about 4 p.m. when he became suspicious of the front seat passenger in a 2002 Saturn sedan in the HOV lane.Officer Spina pulled over the vehicle.He noticed that the driver, 34-year-old James Britt of Centereach, had placed a mannequin wearing a sweatshirt, sunglasses, hat and jeans into the front passenger seat along with water bottles, in an attempt to resemble a person.Britt was issued a summons for the HOV occupancy violations.----------