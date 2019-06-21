Traffic

Man with headphones strolls in lanes of California freeway during morning rush hour

By ABC7.com staff
SOUTH LOS ANGELES -- Only in Los Angeles: A man was spotted walking in lanes of a freewayThursday morning, wearing headphones and making no effort to avoid being hit by traffic.

The unidentified man was seen walking in the middle of a lane of the northbound 110 Freeway near Slauson Avenue in the South Los Angeles area around 8:40 a.m. Thursday.

He was strolling in the middle of one of the left lanes, carrying a bag in one hand and apparently not trying to get to the side of the road and out of harm's way.

Since it was in L.A., traffic was of course already slow for the morning rush hour and cars were simply swerving around him and continuing on their way.

EMBED More News Videos

A man was spotted walking in lanes of the northbound 110 during the morning commute, wearing headphones and making no effort to avoid being hit by traffic.



The video was posted on Instagram by @JDRAIMER.

"Only in LA will you find a guy walking down the number 1 lane of the 110 N during rush hour and that's not the reason it's bumper to bumper traffic!" he wrote in the post.

"He had headphones in and was casually walking without a care in the world. People were just going around him," he added.

There was no immediate word on what happened with the man afterward or whether any accidents were reported in relation to the incident.

----------
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficlos angeles countylos angelessouth los angelesfreewayinstagramtraffictraffic delayunbelievable
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 shot on Brooklyn street, including 11-year-old boy
Vigil and march held on 1-year anniversary of Junior's murder
NJ Health Department seeing increase in flesh-eating bacteria
Sami's Law: Murphy signs bill requiring more ID for rideshares
Babysitter, 71, accused of sexually abusing 6-year-old girl in NJ
AccuWeather: Skies clear for the first day of summer
Sentencing Friday for ex-classmate in murder of Sarah Stern
Show More
Deli worker, about to be a dad, fatally stabbed outside bodega
Woman sues ex-girlfriend over $500K winning lotto ticket
Teen found fatally shot in Staten Island murder mystery
NYC to limit circumstances when NYPD officers can enter schools
Metro-North changes after fire, wall collapse floods tracks
More TOP STORIES News